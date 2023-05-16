Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Florida juvenile detention center security guard charged after allegedly having sex with 17-year-old at work

Florida deputies say Rachael Edwards admitted to having sex with the teen

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A security guard at a Florida juvenile detention center is being charged after she allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old boy at work.

Rachael Edwards, 33, was arrested on charges of two counts of lewd and lascivious touching of a minor and four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office say that an investigation was launched after the teen's mother reported an alleged incident of sexual misconduct between the woman and teenager. 

The alleged incident happened inside a cell at the Kissimmee Youth Academy, deputies said.

Florida woman

Rachael Edwards, 33, was arrested on charges of two counts of lewd and lascivious touching of a minor and four counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, according to FOX 35. (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

While Edwards and the teen both initially denied the relationship, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said the teenager came forward.

"He said three weeks after juvenile arrived at the center, he got a letter from the guard asking his age. They started writing letters back and forth, and at one point, the juvenile was moved from one cell to another," Lopez said. "The cell he was moved to did not have a camera, and that's where all the sexual misconduct, to our knowledge, at this point, took place."

Lopez said that Edwards confessed to having sex with the 17-year-old boy during an interview with detectives.

