Tennessee men arrested, charged for stolen vehicles, guns and drugs, police say

Five men linked to several burglaries in the Memphis, Tennessee, area have been arrested, authorities said.

Police officers were called Monday to an apartment complex where they spotted a stolen Hyundai Elantra that was being tracked by GPS, Fox 13 in Memphis reported.

Police saw several men standing around the vehicle before they got into a Toyota Camry with a license tag that had expired in June.

As the vehicle sped away, the driver made a U-turn and jumped over a curb. Officers used stop sticks to halt the car, and all five suspects fled on foot. After a short foot chase, they were arrested.

An officer found a key to an Infiniti and a "window puncher" that could be used to burglarize vehicles on one of the men, later identified as Damarion Denton.

Matthew Sims had two digital scales, a stolen handgun and a magazine with five rounds, police said. The Toyota also had a "leafy substance" and three firearms with a 60-round magazine, the report said.

All five face multiple theft, drug and weapons charges.