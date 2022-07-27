Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Tennessee men arrested, charged for stolen vehicles, guns and drugs, police say

Memphis police found several stolen guns, drugs and a stolen vehicle on the five men following a car and foot chase that ended with their arrest, authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Five men linked to several burglaries in the Memphis, Tennessee, area have been arrested, authorities said. 

Police officers were called Monday to an apartment complex where they spotted a stolen Hyundai Elantra that was being tracked by GPS, Fox 13 in Memphis reported. 

Police saw several men standing around the vehicle before they got into a Toyota Camry with a license tag that had expired in June. 

As the vehicle sped away, the driver made a U-turn and jumped over a curb. Officers used stop sticks to halt the car, and all five suspects fled on foot. After a short foot chase, they were arrested. 

Five Tennessee men were arrested and charged with an array of crimes related to several burglaries, stolen guns, authorities said. 

Five Tennessee men were arrested and charged with an array of crimes related to several burglaries, stolen guns, authorities said.  (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

An officer found a key to an Infiniti and a "window puncher" that could be used to burglarize vehicles on one of the men, later identified as Damarion Denton. 

Matthew Sims had two digital scales, a stolen handgun and a magazine with five rounds, police said. The Toyota also had a "leafy substance" and three firearms with a 60-round magazine, the report said. 

All five face multiple theft, drug and weapons charges. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.