Tennessee
Georgia girl dies in Tennessee when tree falls on her tent

Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed the campsite and adjacent campsites

Associated Press
A 7-year-old girl died when a tree fell on a tent at Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Wednesday, the park said.

The girl, from Georgia, was not identified by the park. The child's father and two siblings were not injured.

The large tree was a red maple approximately 2 feet in diameter, the park said.

A Georgia girl died when a tree fell on her tent at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. 

Rangers responded to the scene around 12:30 a.m. in the Elkmont Campground. The campsite and adjacent campsites were closed, but the campground remained open, the park said.