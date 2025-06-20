Blue city mayor nearly kidnapped after claiming city is getting safer: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just one day after Mayor Paul Young of Memphis touted declining crime in the city, a man was arrested for allegedly stalking and attempting to kidnap him.

Trenton Abston, 25, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted kidnapping, stalking and aggravated criminal trespass against Young, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Police said in an announcement on Facebook that public and private security camera footage showed Abston scaling the wall to the mayor's neighborhood and walking to Young's home. He was arrested with a TASER, gloves, rope and duct tape in his vehicle.

Thanks to a rapid response by MPD officers, as well as security camera footage, Abston was quickly apprehended, the department said.

"We understand the concerns raised by this incident and want to reassure the public that the Memphis Police Department remains fully committed to the safety of all residents, including our city’s elected officials," the police department said. "We take any potential threat seriously and will continue to act swiftly and thoroughly."

According to Shelby County, Tennessee jail records, Abston remains behind bars as of Friday, and his bond has not yet been assessed. It is unclear whether he has an attorney, and the Shelby County public defender's office could not be reached for comment.

The suspect was arrested just one day after Young took to X to defend the city after comments made by sports analyst Stephen A. Smith, who said NBA players don't want to play in Memphis due to safety concerns.

"The people in Memphis, it’s a great sports town — great fans, great people — but there’s an element there where cats like Jimmy Butler and others don’t feel like it’s the safest environment," Smith said on Tuesday's edition of "First Take" on ESPN.

"I’m talking to the local authorities in Memphis. You’ve got to clean some of that stuff up because it’s dissuasive to NBA players. They have talked about it. I know. They’ve told me. That’s all I’m saying."

The comment sparked backlash from Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and from Young.

"talkin bout the grizz more than the finals [laughing emoji] wit these [cap emoji] ahh sources," Morant posted on X. "instead of focusing on the performances we seen from jdub/shai, tj/Siakam, how this series is going. We say sumn negative about a city/team on a national level."

Young also weighed in on X.

"Stephen called us a great sports town - facts," he said. "Best fans in sports? True. People of Memphis? Unmatched."

"But what he is missing is that crime is down significantly in 2024 and 2025. We're not just talking change, we're delivering it. Memphis is rising and we've got the numbers and the heart to prove it."

He also thanked Memphians and Morant for standing up for the city, and invited Smith to come to Memphis, where he is welcome "anytime."

Young's office and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return comment requests.

MPD said the security footage was not available for release.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.