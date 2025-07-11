Illegal immigrant convicted of shooting at small-town officer in high-speed chase

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A small-town traffic stop turned into a deadly confrontation when an illegal immigrant opened fire on a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer.

The Knox County District Attorney General's Office announced Thursday that Eugenio Abraham Solis-Klarks, 31, was convicted of first-degree attempted murder and sentenced to 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole after a Jan. 12 officer-involved shooting.

A source familiar with the matter previously confirmed to Fox News Digital Solis-Klarks was living illegally in the United States from Guatemala.

Tennessee authorities initially pulled Solis-Klarks over Jan. 12 around 6:30 p.m. in Lenoir City after Tennessee Highway Patrol Tpr. Morgan Snyder observed him driving 97 mph on Interstate 75 in Loudon County.

Tpr. Snyder pulled the Guatemalan national over for speeding and asked if he had any ID. Upon being pulled over, authorities said, Klarks presented a Guatemalan consular ID card.

The trooper called for backup, and troopers Paul Dubroc and Justic Hasse arrived at the stop. When authorities began to issue a citation, Solis-Klarks fled, "leading officers on a high-speed pursuit into Knox County," court records state.

All three troopers pursued Solis-Klarks, who was driving in excess of 100 mph, the district attorney's office said. As they approached an exit, he "abruptly changed lanes to take the exit ramp," the department said.

Only Dubroc was able to safely change lanes and continue to pursue Solis-Klarks' vehicle, the department said. The Guatemalan migrant lost control of his vehicle, and Dubroc pulled up next to him and ordered him to show his hands, the department said.

"Solis-Klarks retrieved an assault rifle from his vehicle and aimed it at Trp. Dubroc," authorities said. "Tpr. Dubroc and Solis-Klarks exchanged gunfire over the hoods of the vehicles before each retreated around their vehicles."

As Solis-Klarks ran toward the interstate entrance ramp, where troopers Snyder and Hasse were arriving, Tpr. Dubroc fired again, striking Solis-Klarks in the legs. Troopers then took him into custody and began providing medical treatment. No troopers were injured.

"This defendant has been held accountable because of the professionalism of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation," DA Charme Allen said Thursday.

Tennessee is one of dozens of states that has seen increases in crime by illegal immigrants in recent years.

Under a state law passed in 2024, Tennessee law enforcement agencies are required to honor ICE detainer requests. In February 2024, the Nashville Banner reports, ICE made 33 detainer requests in Nashville, resulting in 11 individuals being taken into custody. By the following month, requests increased to 75, with 42 individuals detained.

It was immediately unclear if Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is pursuing the deportation of Solis-Klarks. Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE for comment.

Fox News Digital's Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.