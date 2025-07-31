Tennessee authorities hunt for 29-year-old suspect in quadruple murder linked to abandoned baby

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A manhunt is underway in Tennessee after law enforcement named a suspect in the murder of four people connected to a baby abandoned on someone's front lawn.

The Dyer County Police Department said Thursday that 29-year-old Austin Robert Drummond killed James M. Wilson, 21, Adrianna Williams, 20, Cortney Rose, 38, and Braydon Williams, 15. The four were found in Tiptonville, Tennessee, Tuesday.

Police said the quadruple homicide is linked to the abandonment of an infant who was found in a car seat on the lawn of a "random" person's house. A witness saw the car seat on the lawn and called 911.

According to FOX 13, the baby was related to all the victims.

Drummond is wanted for first-degree murder, kidnapping, four counts of a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm furing the commission of a dangerous felony. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation.

Authorities said Drummond should be considered "armed and dangerous" and may have altered his appearance. He's believed to be driving a 2016 Audi A3 with Tennessee plate RI 01896.

"This is a deeply saddening day for our community. We are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice is served," Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box said.

According to FOX 13, Drummond previously served time in prison for aggravated robbery and retaliation. He was in prison for 13 years and released Sept. 1, 2024.

Anyone with information about Drummond's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Dyer County Police Department at 731-285-2802.