Tennessee
Tennessee husband, 80, charged with murder after wife found stabbed to death in garage

Phokam Saysourinho, 80, charged with murder of wife in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
An 80-year-old Tennessee man has been charged with the murder of his wife after she was found dead in their garage on Thursday, authorities said.

Phokam Saysourinho is accused of stabbing his wife, 68-year-old Thatsaphone Saysourinho, at their home in the 4700 block of Swanson Drive in West Murfreesboro, the Murfreesboro Police Department said.

Officers had responded to a call for an "unknown problem" at the home around 4 p.m., police said.

When officers approached the garage, they found Thatsaphone Saysourinho suffering from stab wounds and trauma to the body. She was pronounced dead at the home.

Officers arrived at the home in West Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and found the body of a woman with stab wounds in the garage.

Phokam Saysourinho had fled the scene by the time officers responded to the home. He was later arrested during a traffic stop in the Gateway Boulevard area, police said.

Neighbors told FOX17 Nashville that the alleged killing in their quiet neighborhood has left them "baffled and confused."

Police said the woman's husband had left the home before officers arrived. He was later arrested during a traffic stop.

"It's the last thing we suspected. There were no signs to make anyone on the outside think anything like that would ever happen," said Tyler Dunn, who lived next door to the Saysourinhos for two years.

Phokam Saysourinho was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.