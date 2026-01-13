Tennessee Highway Patrol debunks viral claims protester was struck by trooper's vehicle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dashcam video shows a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper navigating around a protester in Memphis, Tennessee, who appeared to play possum in front of a patrol car, leading the agency to swat down viral claims the man was actually hit.

Video posted to social media by the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows the trooper trying to work his way around a group of protesters. A man who appeared to be one of the protesters walked into frame from behind a white SUV.

The man, wearing a bright orange construction vest and holding a handheld radio, raised his hands and stepped in front of the trooper.

The trooper can be heard on camera shouting, "Move! Get out of my way! Get out of my way! Move!"

Instead, the protester shook his head and raised his index finger as if signaling the trooper to "hold on."

The protester then grabbed the patrol vehicle’s push bars and fell backward, appearing to act as if he had been hit by the trooper’s vehicle.

He then pulled himself up, raised his index finger at the trooper once more and walked back to his vehicle.

The video circulated on social media with claims the man was hit by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, claims the agency called false.

"We respect and protect the right of people to protest peacefully," the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. "That right, however, does not include entering active roadways or placing themselves in danger.

"In this case, video clearly shows the individual holding onto the front of the trooper’s vehicle, lying down, then standing back up afterward and leaving the scene under his own power," the statement continued. "At no point does the video show the individual being run over or injured, despite the narratives circulating on social media."

The agency added that its priority is public safety for protesters, motorists and troopers.

"When someone enters the roadway, it creates a serious and immediate risk, and troopers are trained to respond to prevent injuries or worse outcomes," the agency added.