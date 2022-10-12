Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee governor encouraging law enforcement to apply for piece of $100 million crime reduction grant

TN's Republican-dominant Legislature approved the allocation of $100 million as part of the 2022-23 spending plan

Associated Press
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is encouraging law enforcement agencies to apply for a piece of a $100 million violent crime reduction grant.

Lee, a Republican who is currently running for a second term, said Tuesday the grants will be used to "strengthen public safety in communities across Tennessee."

"Every Tennessean deserves to feel safe in their community, and our local law enforcement agencies deserve access to the resources needed to deliver that quality of life," Lee said in a statement.

The Republican-dominant Legislature approved allocating $100 million as part of the 2022-23 spending plan. Law enforcement agencies will be allowed to apply for grant funding through January.

Additionally, Lee signed off on spending $30 million on recruitment and retention bonuses for newly hired police officers.

Lee is running against Democratic opponent Jason Martin, who has criticized Lee’s resistance to restricting firearm access to help reduce crime rates.