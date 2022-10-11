Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee firefighters find dead body in remains of Gatlinburg building that was destroyed in fire

TN building owner plans to have a contractor demolish what's left of the damaged structure

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Firefighters have found a body in the remains of a building that burned in downtown Gatlinburg, officials said.

The fire on Sunday caused extensive damage to a block of businesses and left some with only charred debris, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the city. It also led officials to warn motorists to be cautious while traveling to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park through the city.

Crews found one person dead inside the structure while working to extinguish the blaze, according to a press release from the city. The identity of the person hasn't been confirmed, officials said.

TENNESSEE ENTREPRENEURSHIP ORGANIZATIONS TO RECEIVE GRANTS FROM US COMMERCE DEPARTMENT

A dead body was found in a building in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, that burned-down. 

A dead body was found in a building in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, that burned-down. 

The owner plans to have a contractor demolish what's left of the damaged building, the city said.

TENNESSEE TRAVELERS ASKED TO TAKE CAUTION NEAR GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK AFTER GATLINBURG FIRE

Authorities are still trying to determine what caused the fire.