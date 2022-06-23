TN education department awards $27 million in grants for five communities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tennessee education department has awarded $27 million in grants for five community organizations to start tutoring programs in the 2022-2023 school year.

The state Department of Education says the Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps Community Partner Grant will help provide up to 18,000 Tennessee students in grades 1 through 8 with free tutoring services for English language arts and math.

Of the recipients, the Niswonger Foundation will receive $9 million, while $4.5 million apiece will go to Literacy Mid-South, United Way of Greater Knoxville, United Way of Greater Nashville and United Way of Greater Chattanooga.

The program is among the changes passed during a January 2021 special legislative session called by Gov. Bill Lee to address COVID-19-related education struggles.