Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

TN education department awards $27 million in grants for five communities

$27 million grant in grants will provide TN students with free tutoring services

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tennessee education department has awarded $27 million in grants for five community organizations to start tutoring programs in the 2022-2023 school year.

The state Department of Education says the Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps Community Partner Grant will help provide up to 18,000 Tennessee students in grades 1 through 8 with free tutoring services for English language arts and math.

Of the recipients, the Niswonger Foundation will receive $9 million, while $4.5 million apiece will go to Literacy Mid-South, United Way of Greater Knoxville, United Way of Greater Nashville and United Way of Greater Chattanooga.

TENNESSEE CONSIDERS BAN ON TEACHING 'LGBTQ LIFESTYLE ISSUES' IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Tennessee's education department offers $27 million in grants for students in grades 1-8.

Tennessee's education department offers $27 million in grants for students in grades 1-8.

TENNESSEE BILL WILL ALLOW TEACHERS TO USE STUDENTS BIOLOGICAL PRONOUNS' NOT GENDER IDENTITY

The program is among the changes passed during a January 2021 special legislative session called by Gov. Bill Lee to address COVID-19-related education struggles.