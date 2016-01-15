Tennessee family confirmed as 1 of 3 Powerball winners

A husband and wife in Tennessee officially snagged their share of the record-breaking $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot Friday.



John and Lisa Robinson said they bought the ticket in the town of Munford. They said they planned to take the lump sum of more than $300 million to help out certain friends, give to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, and donate to their church. "I'm a firm believer in tithing to my church," John Robinson said.

And they're not quitting their jobs. Both say they plan to head back to work on Monday.

Still, when the couple appeared on the “Today” show Friday morning, Lisa Robinson called a co-worker to say she wouldn't be coming to work that morning. She works at a dermatology office, and her husband works in information technology.

"Now I'll be nervous because everybody knows,'' John Robinson added. The three states with Powerball winners from Wednesday's drawing -- California, Florida and Tennessee -- require winners to disclose their names, which is the policy of most states that play the game.

The Robinsons bought four tickets, one for each member of the immediate family, including their two children. The third ticket hit the jackpot.

The couple said that their attorney advised them to go on national TV first as a way of controlling the story. Lawyers who have represented lottery winners in the past said jackpot winners become targets when their identities are revealed and they are sometimes harassed or get talked into bad investments. Winners are also advised to talk seriously with experts in tax law, financial planning, privacy, security and other safeguards before they become known around the planet.

The Tennessee couple lives near the store where the winning ticket was bought. They have two children.

John Robinson said he was nervous after revealing his identity on the "Today" show.

"Actually, (I was) a little scared because I didn't know exactly what to do," he said. "I knew that I wanted to get an accountant. I knew that I wanted to get a lawyer and try to follow the procedures that they tell you to follow."

Other winners bought their tickets in the quiet Los Angeles suburb of Chino Hills and at a supermarket in affluent Melbourne Beach, on Florida's Space Coast.

They overcame odds of 1 in 292.2 million to land on all the numbers. They can let their winnings be invested and thereby collect 30 annual payments totaling an estimated $533 million, or take their third of $983.5 million in cash all at once.

The winners overcame odds of 1 in 292.2 million to land on the winning numbers, 4-8-19-27-34 and Powerball 10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.