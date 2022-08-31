Tennessee 'Baby Girl' investigators seeking public's help determining what happened to Tracy Sue Walker, 15

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennessee investigators are asking the public to help them determine what happened to "Baby Girl" Tracy Sue Walker, whose remains were recently identified.

Walker disappeared from Lafayette, Indiana in 1978, when she was about 15 years old, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said . Her remains were discovered in April 1985, roughly 400 miles away in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Tennessee’s Campbell County.

Investigators were only able to determine that the remains belonged to a White female whom they believed was around 10 to 15 years old. She was dubbed "Baby Girl" for over 37 years until investigators used new DNA technology identified her as Walker.

Agents are still trying to learn about Walker’s final days and moments, and still do not know how the girl ended up 400 miles away from Indiana, and what preceded her death.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the case or the people Walker might have been with to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.