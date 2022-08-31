Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee 'Baby Girl' investigators seeking public's help determining what happened to Tracy Sue Walker, 15

Tennessee skeletal remains identified as missing girl who disappeared from Indiana in 1978

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennessee investigators are asking the public to help them determine what happened to "Baby Girl" Tracy Sue Walker, whose remains were recently identified.

Walker disappeared from Lafayette, Indiana in 1978, when she was about 15 years old, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. Her remains were discovered in April 1985, roughly 400 miles away in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Tennessee’s Campbell County.

Investigators were only able to determine that the remains belonged to a White female whom they believed was around 10 to 15 years old. She was dubbed "Baby Girl" for over 37 years until investigators used new DNA technology identified her as Walker. 

TENNESSEE SKELETAL REMAINS IDENTIFIED AS WOMAN WHO WENT MISSING IN 1978

Inset: Tracy Sue Walker, who disappeared from Lafayette, Indiana in 1978, when she was about 15 years old 

Inset: Tracy Sue Walker, who disappeared from Lafayette, Indiana in 1978, when she was about 15 years old  (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation )

Agents are still trying to learn about Walker’s final days and moments, and still do not know how the girl ended up 400 miles away from Indiana, and what preceded her death.

GOOD SAMARITANS IN TENNESSEE DETAIN SUSPECTED GUNMAN IN DOUBLE-HOMICIDE

Tracy Sue Walker, who disappeared from Lafayette, Indiana in 1978, when she was about 15 years old 

Tracy Sue Walker, who disappeared from Lafayette, Indiana in 1978, when she was about 15 years old  (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are asking anyone with information related to the case or the people Walker might have been with to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 