Good Samaritans in Tennessee detain suspected gunman in double-homicide

Lloyd T. Martin Jr. had failed relationship with one victim, Hendersonville police say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Good Samaritans in Tennessee jumped into action and detained a man suspected of fatally shooting two women during an argument in a front yard on Monday until police arrived, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Cavalier Drive in Hendersonville, the Hendersonville Police Department said.

Responding officers found two women, identified as 60-year-old Laura Undis and 67-year-old Virginia Deirdre Sheen, with gunshot wounds in the front yard of the residence. Police said the suspect, 72-year-old Lloyd T. Martin Jr., was already detained by the good Samaritans when officers arrived.

Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed Martin had been in a failed relationship with Undis.

Lloyd T. Martin Jr., 72, will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Lloyd T. Martin Jr., 72, will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault. (Hendersonville Police Department)

When Martin and Undis began arguing in the front yard of the home, Sheen, a neighbor, had tried to intervene, police said. Martin allegedly drew a pistol and began shooting, striking Undis and Sheen.

Both women were rushed to the Hendersonville Medical Center, where they both died, according to authorities.

Martin was taken into police custody and will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.