©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Missing Persons

Teen girl vanishes from South Carolina home, police fear she's in serious danger after monthlong search

Mackenzie Dalton, 16, was last seen in late November and allegedly left with a man she knows

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
A 16-year-old teen girl has mysteriously disappeared from her South Carolina home, police said.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, deputies are asking for tips on the whereabouts of Mackenzie Dalton, 16.

The blonde-haired teen was last seen in late November, authorities said in a Jan. 2 statement.

Mackenzie Dalton disappeared in South Carolina

Lexington County deputies are asking for tips to help locate 16-year-old Mackenzie Dalton, an endangered teen missing since late November. (Lexington County Sheriff's Department/Facebook)

Authorities also said they believe Dalton is in danger, due to her age and the length of time she has been missing.

Police said they believe she is in the company of a man she allegedly knows. Authorities have not provided that man’s name or described him physically.

A Lexington County Sheriff's Office SUV

Anyone who has information about Mackenzie’s whereabouts is urged to share tips anonymously through the CrimeStoppers mobile app or by calling 888-274-6372. (Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said the car Mackenzie drove away in and the suitcase she took from her home have been recovered.

The teen is 5-foot-4 and weighs 118 pounds. Police did not say what she may have been wearing the last time she was seen.

A missing person's flyer for Mackenzie Dalton, 16.

Investigators are looking for 16-year-old Mackenzie Dalton, who left her home in late November. Dalton is 5-foot-4 and weighs 118 pounds. (AWARE Foundation)

If you know where she is, share the information anonymously by using the CrimeStoppers mobile app or by calling 888-274-6372.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. 

You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.

