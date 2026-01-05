Teen girl vanishes from South Carolina home, police fear she's in serious danger after monthlong search

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 16-year-old teen girl has mysteriously disappeared from her South Carolina home, police said.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, deputies are asking for tips on the whereabouts of Mackenzie Dalton, 16.

The blonde-haired teen was last seen in late November, authorities said in a Jan. 2 statement.

MICA MILLER CASE: SOUTH CAROLINA PASTOR CHARGED WITH ALLEGEDLY CYBERSTALKING WIFE FOR YEARS BEFORE HER DEATH

Authorities also said they believe Dalton is in danger, due to her age and the length of time she has been missing.

Police said they believe she is in the company of a man she allegedly knows. Authorities have not provided that man’s name or described him physically.

US PRISONS BATTLE EVOLVING DRONE TECHNOLOGY USED TO SMUGGLE CONTRABRAND TO INMATES

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said the car Mackenzie drove away in and the suitcase she took from her home have been recovered.

The teen is 5-foot-4 and weighs 118 pounds. Police did not say what she may have been wearing the last time she was seen.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you know where she is, share the information anonymously by using the CrimeStoppers mobile app or by calling 888-274-6372.