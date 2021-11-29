Teen selling PlayStation shot when meeting potential buyer in Texas

A teenager trying to sell his PlayStation 5 was shot and hospitalized Sunday in Harris County, Texas.



Sheriff's deputies told FOX 26 Houston the attempted robbery happened in the 8300 block of Gros Ventre Lane, and have yet to release suspect information.



At some point, the buyer shot the unidentified 19-year-old in order to steal the gaming console that sells for nearly $500 online and is sold out from many retailers.

PS5s are so hard to find for three reasons: the system is really popular, the current chip shortage impacting most of the world's electronics and resellers are using software to purchase a massive number of devices at once, CNET reports.