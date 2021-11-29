Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas dad accidentally shoots, kills daughter, 11 while hunting: report

Emergency helicopters were grounded due to bad weather

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
An 11-year-old girl was killed after she was accidentally shot by her father while hunting in Texas on Saturday, reports said.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received emergency calls at about 5:15 p.m. about a "hunting accident" in Hallsville. It was later determined that the girl was hit by a shot from a high-powered rifle, a statement obtained by the Longview News-Journal read.

The girl, who was identified as Daisy Grace Lynn George, a sixth-grader, was located by emergency crews with life-threatening injuries. Responders requested a helicopter to take her to the hospital, but poor weather grounded the fleet, the report said. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.

"Anytime a young person loses their life, it’s tragic for all involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time," Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said. 

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

