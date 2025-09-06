Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

'Career criminal' kills two women, injures child in Minneapolis carjacking rampage: prosecutors

The suspect has prior convictions for assault, firearm possession and narcotics

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
close
Carjacking suspect kills two, injures a child while fleeing from police Video

Carjacking suspect kills two, injures a child while fleeing from police

Two women in their 20s were killed and a 6-year-old boy was seriously hurt after an alleged carjacking and shooting spree ended in a crash, prosecutors say. (Credit: KMSP)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A "career criminal" is facing federal charges in Minnesota after he allegedly went on an armed carjacking spree Thursday morning that ended when he slammed into another car. 

Prosecutors said the crash killed two women in their twenties and seriously injured a 6-year-old boy. 

Edward Tiki Arrington, 45, also known as Troy Mike Payton, attempted multiple carjackings and was successful in one, prosecutors said. He allegedly took control of a Black Volkswagen Passat at gunpoint and sped off against traffic through North Minneapolis, triggering a police pursuit at around 8 a.m., the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota announced Friday.

At one point, officers attempted to pull Arrington over, but he fled, driving towards downtown Minneapolis.

MINNESOTA DAD SAVES 4 CHILDREN TAKEN DURING CARJACKING BY CHASING THEM IN SUSPECT'S CAR

Composite of crash scene with blue Ford Focus on its side and inset portraits of the two victims.

A blue Ford Focus rests on its side after a fleeing suspect ran a red light at Penn Avenue and Olson Memorial Boulevard on Sept. 4, 2025, authorities say. The crash killed Marisa Ardys Casebolt, 25, and Liberty Borg, 25, and seriously injured a 6-year-old boy.  (KMSP; Facebook)

That’s when he sped through the intersection of Penn Avenue and Olson Memorial Boulevard, running a red light without stopping. As he did so, Arrington crashed at full speed into a blue Ford Focus sedan, which was driving lawfully through the intersection. 

The collision killed Marisa Ardys Casebolt and Liberty Borg, both 25-year-old women from Minneapolis, according to Fox 9 Minneapolis

The six-year-old child was in the back seat and suffered bilateral femur fractures and a traumatic brain injury, prosecutors said. One of the women killed was the child’s mother.

"Two young women should be alive today. Instead, their lives were cut short by a senseless crime committed by a career criminal," said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph Thompson. "They deserved better. We all deserve better. I am weary of this endless violence. Minnesota deserves peace. We will keep fighting to restore it."

After initially carjacking the Passat, Arrington allegedly returned to the SUV that he was initially driving that morning, transferred his two dogs into the Passat and then pointed his gun at the driver of the black Jeep, who was able to accelerate away. Arrington then targeted a pedestrian walking on a sidewalk, running up to her and pointing his gun at her.

Surveillance still of alleged carjacker pointing gun at white SUV with red SUV door open.

Surveillance image released by prosecutors shows Edward Tiki Arrington, 45, pointing a gun at a driver during an attempted carjacking on East Lake Street in Minneapolis on Sept. 4, 2025. (KMSP)

LENIENT SENTENCE FOR TEEN INVOLVED IN FATAL MINNEAPOLIS CARJACKING PROMPTS OUTRAGE

Arrington then grabbed her hands and demanded to know where her guns were, but the pedestrian said she didn’t have a gun, and he then released her before running back to the carjacked Passat. He allegedly sped ff and fired a shot out of the vehicle.

Arrington, who changed his name in 2015, has a long and extensive criminal history that includes state convictions for assault and firearms offenses and a 2009 federal conviction for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, prosecutors said.

Arrington has been charged federally with one count of carjacking and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. He faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison and up to a maximum of life in prison if convicted. Carjacking resulting in death is a death penalty-eligible crime.

2017 Hennepin County booking photo of Edward Tiki Arrington.

A 2017 booking photo released by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office shows Edward Tiki Arrington. Arrington was charged this week after an alleged Minneapolis carjacking spree that killed two women and injured a child. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

He is also charged in Hennepin County District Court with three counts of fleeing a police officer, all felonies.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara condemned the rampage and said the repeat offender endangered the public

"This violent suspect had an extensive criminal history and showed a complete disregard for the value of human life," O’Hara said. "His reckless and violent actions claimed the lives of innocent people and put countless others at risk. We are grateful for the partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office as we all work to ensure that he is held fully accountable and that justice is pursued for the victims and their families to the fullest extent of the law."

A blue Ford Focus is loaded onto a tow truck after a fleeing suspect ran a red light at Penn Avenue and Olson Memorial Boulevard on Sept. 4, 2025, authorities say.

A blue Ford Focus is loaded onto a tow truck after a fleeing suspect ran a red light at Penn Avenue and Olson Memorial Boulevard on Sept. 4, 2025, authorities say. (KMSP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page for Casebolt states she leaves behind a partner and two children – a 2-year-old and a 9-month-old.

"Marisa was a loving mother and her babies were the most important things to her in the world, and now they have to learn to navigate the world without her," the post says.

On Tuesday, Borg posted happy photos on Facebook of her son’s first day of first grade.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
Close modal

Continue