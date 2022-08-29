Teen dead, second victim injured during Tennessee double shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 17-year-old boy is dead following a double late-night shooting in Memphis, Tennessee.

It happened in the Raleigh neighborhood just after midnight Monday, Memphis police told FOX13 Memphis.

A second victim, also identified as a female, was taken to a local hospital. Her age was not released, and she is expected to recover.

Video from the scene appears to show that the two shooting victims were riding together in an SUV. It is not clear if the pair was inside the vehicle when they were shot.

US AGENTS IN MEMPHIS SEIZE SHIPPED ANCIENT EGYPTIAN ARTIFACT

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No suspect information has been released, but police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.