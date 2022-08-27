Expand / Collapse search
Ancient Egypt
Published

US agents in Memphis seize shipped ancient Egyptian artifact

Federal agents in Memphis confiscated a potentially 3,000-year-old Egypitan artifact

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 27

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Federal agents in Memphis have seized a potentially 3,000-year-old ancient Egyptian artifact that was shipped in from Europe.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says they intercepted the Egyptian canopic jar lid of the funeral deity named Imsety on Aug. 17. The jars were used to hold the internal organs of mummies.

3,000-YEAR-OLD LOST EGYPTIAN CITY DISCOVERED BY ARCHAEOLOGISTS

This photo provided by  U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows an ancient Egyptian artifact. Federal agents in Memphis have seized the potentially 3,000-year-old ancient Egyptian artifact that was shipped in from Europe.  

This photo provided by  U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows an ancient Egyptian artifact. Federal agents in Memphis have seized the potentially 3,000-year-old ancient Egyptian artifact that was shipped in from Europe.   (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

NEWLY-DISCOVERED DINOSAUR TERRORIZED THE TYRANNOSAURUS

The agency says the item was sent from a dealer to a private buyer in the U.S., and the shipper made contradicting statements about its value.

Experts at the University of Memphis Institute of Egyptian Art and Archaeology helped determine the artifact's authenticity. The agency says the lid is likely from 1069 B.C. to 653 B.C.

Authorities say the item is protected by bilateral treaties and is an archaeological import subject to seizure under the Convention on Cultural Property Implementation Act of 1983. The artifact was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further examination.