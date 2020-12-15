Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Teen arrested for murder of California woman fatally stabbed while hiking

Lisa Thorborg, 68, was discovered fatally stabbed on Nov. 23

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
A teenager was arrested in connection with the late-November murder of a California woman who was stabbed to death while hiking along a San Diego-area trail, police recently announced.

The 17-year-old, whose age prevented authorities from releasing his name, was arrested Monday for the murder of Lisa Thorborg, a 68-year-old Carlsbad woman, local police officials announced in a press release.

Thorborg is believed to have been jogging or walking along a hiking trail within Hosp Grove Park when she was stabbed on the morning of Nov. 23. A passerby discovered her body and called police at 11:23 a.m., “when they noticed a woman lying on the trail,” police said.

Lisa Thorborg (Carlsbad Police Department)

Police said they do not believe there are other suspects involved in the attack. Police had previously described the wanted person as being a white or Hispanic man who was between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-3, with dark hair and a husky build.

Thorborg had moved to Carlsbad, a small city near San Diego, from Oregon only months before her death.

Just weeks earlier, on Nov. 9, she had posted in an online message board that she was seeking a hiking partner, KFMB-TV reported at the time.

“Hiking anyone? I am looking for a friend to go hiking with. I am a moderate hiker, 68 years of age and I would love some company,” she reportedly wrote.

