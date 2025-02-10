Teachers' union heard coaching migrants evading ICE despite Homan's warning to Democrat leaders

A recently surfaced video shows a New York City teachers' union representative providing instructions on how to help migrant families avoid Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

A representative for the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) can be heard coaching educators on how to help illegal immigrants evade ICE at home and in public, in a Zoom session released by the New York Post.

"If ICE comes to the home, you do not have to open the door," the representative can be heard saying in the video.

"In fact, you should not open the door," the representative continued. "If you open the door but leave the chain on, that could be interpreted as allowing ICE in, so you should keep the door closed and remain silent."

For individuals who do not speak English, the UFT representative mentioned "red cards," which can be printed for free and are meant to be slipped under the door when an ICE agent comes to the home.

"I do not wish to speak to you. I do not agree to allow you into my house," the "red cards" read in English on one side and in the residents' language on the other.

The UFT representative said some schools in New York City are distributing "red cards," while others are not "comfortable" doing so.

"Sharing information so educators, students, and their families know their rights is what education is all about," a UFT spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement. "We share guidance from the city and state to help our educators navigate an ever more complicated world."

The guidance in the video comes as New York City Mayor Eric Adams sent a new memo to all city agencies, including schools, hospitals and migrant shelters, stating that employees can allow federal immigration officers onto city property if they "feel reasonably threatened," Fox 5 reported.

The memo also warned that actively harboring or shielding an undocumented immigrant is a federal crime, the outlet continued.

"The memo was sent out before the new administration took office," Adams said in a press conference Wednesday.

"This guidance is nothing new," he continued. "We're going to constantly give our employees…the right direction. We're never going to put them in harm's way."

Border czar Tom Homan delivered a warning last month to blue cities and states resisting the Trump administration's mass deportations.

"We're just trying to help public safety in your community," Homan told Fox News in January. "Sanctuary cities are going to get exactly what they don't want — more agents in the communities, more people arrested, more collaterals arrested. So that's a game they want to play? Game on."

Homan's sparring with Democrat leaders around the country included saying he would be willing to jail Denver Mayor Mike Johnston over his deportation protests.

Homan met with Adams in December, and Adams said after the meeting that they "share the same desire" to go after illegal immigrant criminals.

Adams' office did not immediately respond for comment.