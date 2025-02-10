Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

Teachers' union heard coaching migrants evading ICE despite Homan's warning to Democrat leaders

The United Federation of Teachers can be heard coaching educators on how to help illegal immigrants evade ICE in NYC

Mollie Markowitz
Homan sends message to liberal states: 'Don't cross that line' Video

Homan sends message to liberal states: 'Don't cross that line'

'Outnumbered' discusses DOJ suing Illinois Gov. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Johnson for interfering with immigration enforcement as newly-elected Attorney General Pam Bondi cuts federal funding to sanctuary cities.

A recently surfaced video shows a New York City teachers' union representative providing instructions on how to help migrant families avoid Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. 

A representative for the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) can be heard coaching educators on how to help illegal immigrants evade ICE at home and in public, in a Zoom session released by the New York Post.

"If ICE comes to the home, you do not have to open the door," the representative can be heard saying in the video.

ICE ARRESTS ILLEGAL MIGRANT ACCUSED OF ENTERING THE COUNTRY 6 TIMES

ICE and DEA migrant raids NYC

ICE and DEA agents conduct migrant raids in New York City. (Drug Enforcement Administration New York)

"In fact, you should not open the door," the representative continued. "If you open the door but leave the chain on, that could be interpreted as allowing ICE in, so you should keep the door closed and remain silent." 

For individuals who do not speak English, the UFT representative mentioned "red cards," which can be printed for free and are meant to be slipped under the door when an ICE agent comes to the home. 

"I do not wish to speak to you. I do not agree to allow you into my house," the "red cards" read in English on one side and in the residents' language on the other.

FLORIDA SHERIFF ASKS TRUMP'S ICE TO REMOVE BIDEN-ERA 'SHACKLES'

ICE HQ

An exterior view of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency headquarters is seen July 6, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The UFT representative said some schools in New York City are distributing "red cards," while others are not "comfortable" doing so. 

"Sharing information so educators, students, and their families know their rights is what education is all about," a UFT spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement. "We share guidance from the city and state to help our educators navigate an ever more complicated world." 

The guidance in the video comes as New York City Mayor Eric Adams sent a new memo to all city agencies, including schools, hospitals and migrant shelters, stating that employees can allow federal immigration officers onto city property if they "feel reasonably threatened," Fox 5 reported.

eric adams

NYC Mayor Eric Adams sits down for an interview with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum. ((Fox News / The Story))

The memo also warned that actively harboring or shielding an undocumented immigrant is a federal crime, the outlet continued. 

800,000 NONCITIZENS COULD SOON BE VOTING IN NEW YORK CITY'S ELECTIONS

A pedestrian walks past the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) building

A pedestrian walks past the United Federation of Teachers (UFT) building in New York City on Aug. 19, 2020.  (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

"The memo was sent out before the new administration took office," Adams said in a press conference Wednesday.

"This guidance is nothing new," he continued. "We're going to constantly give our employees…the right direction. We're never going to put them in harm's way."

Border czar Tom Homan delivered a warning last month to blue cities and states resisting the Trump administration's mass deportations.

"We're just trying to help public safety in your community," Homan told Fox News in January. "Sanctuary cities are going to get exactly what they don't want — more agents in the communities, more people arrested, more collaterals arrested. So that's a game they want to play? Game on."

Homan's sparring with Democrat leaders around the country included saying he would be willing to jail Denver Mayor Mike Johnston over his deportation protests.

Homan met with Adams in December, and Adams said after the meeting that they "share the same desire" to go after illegal immigrant criminals.

Adams' office did not immediately respond for comment. 

