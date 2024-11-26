Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Tom Homan responds to Denver mayor: 'He's willing to go to jail, I'm willing to put him in jail'

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said he's prepared to be arrested to protect migrants

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
close
Incoming border czar Tom Homan warns: Don't cross the line or there will be 'consequences' Video

Incoming border czar Tom Homan warns: Don't cross the line or there will be 'consequences'

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, and incoming border czar Tom Homan reveal how the Trump administration will stop the flow of illegal migrants on 'Hannity.'

Democratic Denver Mayor Mike Johnston recently said he was prepared to go to jail over his opposition to the Trump administration's border policies. The president-elect's pick to be the next border czar responded that he's willing to put him there.

"You are absolutely breaking the law," Tom Homan, Trump's "border czar" designate, told Fox News' Sean Hannity. "All he has to do is look at Arizona v. U.S. and he would see he's breaking the law. But, look, me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing. He’s willing to go to jail, I’m willing to put him in jail."

The Denver mayor has also predicted a "Tiananmen Square moment" if the administration carries out its plans. 

Homan pointed to a statute that says it's a "felony if you knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien from immigration authorities."

Tom Homan

Tom Homan reacted to Denver Mayor Mike Johnston saying he was willing to go to jail over his opposition to Trump's plan to deport migrants. (Fox News)

DENVER MAYOR MIKE JOHNSTON SAYS TRUMP'S MASS MIGRANT DEPORTATIONS WILL CREATE ‘TIANANMEN SQUARE MOMENT’

Homan said they have to secure this country and save lives. 

"President Trump has been clear, we want to concentrate on public safety threats and national security threats. I find it hard to believe that any governor would say they don’t want public safety threats removed from their neighborhoods," he said.

Johnston said during a recent interview that he was prepared to protest against anything he believes is "illegal or immoral or un-American" in the city – including the use of military force – and was then asked if he was prepared to go to jail for standing in the way of policies enacted by the administration.

"Yeah, I'm not afraid of that, and I'm also not seeking that," Johnston said. "I think the goal is we want to be able to negotiate with reasonable people [on] how to solve hard problems."

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and former President Donald Trump

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and former President Donald Trump. ( Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post, left Mario Tama/Getty Images, right)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Johnston also said that he would support limited deportations of those convicted of "serious crimes." He added they would be a "ready partner" if the plan was only to focus on violent criminals.

Homan said if Johnston didn't want to protect his communities, Trump and the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency would. Homan served as acting director of ICE in the first Trump administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.