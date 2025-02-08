Expand / Collapse search
ICE arrests illegal migrant accused of entering the country 6 times

Authorities say Jorge Carvajal Castrejon, 36, was previously convicted of driving while impaired

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Texas recently arrested an illegal migrant they accuse of breaking into the country a half dozen times.

Jorge Carvajal Castrejon, 36, was arrested in Houston on Jan. 28, during an enhanced immigration enforcement operation with partners from the FBI and other agencies, according to a statement from ICE.

Castrejon is accused of illegally entering the U.S. six times, according to ICE. 

ICE

Authorities take Jorge Carvajal Castrejon into custody in Houston on Jan. 28. (ICE)

Authorities said he was previously convicted of driving while impaired in Harris County.

The arrest came while ICE conducted enhanced enforcement operations in Chicago and New York this week, with routine daily enforcement occurring around the country, according to the statement.

ICE HQ

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Some of the operations took place in Baltimore and Houston, according to the agency.

"ICE Houston remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to apprehend and remove criminal aliens like Carvajal from the local community who violate our nation’s immigration laws and present a threat to public safety, national security, and border security," ICE's Houston Field Office told FOX 26.

ICE agents with illegal migrants in custody in Palm Beach County, Fla.

ICE agents with illegal migrants in custody in Palm Beach County, Fla. (ICE)

ICE is partaking in an effort to arrest "criminal illegal aliens with no legal basis to remain in the U.S.," authorities said.

Immigration enforcement operations include federal law enforcement partners from FBI, DEA, ATF, CBP, and the U.S. Marshals Service in a whole-of-government approach.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.