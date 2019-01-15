Tappan Zee Bridge set to come down in planned demolition

A symbol of commuter frustration in the New York City region is set to come down Tuesday morning -- as long as the weather cooperates.

The old Tappan Zee Bridge is scheduled to be demolished in a controlled explosion at 10 a.m. ET.

"The operation is scheduled to occur during daytime hours and is expected to cause a brief loud noise comparable to a single set of fireworks," state officials said in a news release. "Loud noises often startle animals, especially dogs, so pet owners are advised to keep their animals indoors or leashed during the operation."

The demolition had been set for Saturday, but it was postponed due to heavy winds.

Original plans called for the Tappan Zee to be removed piece by piece and avoid the use of explosives, which could have an impact on Hudson River fish habitats. Environmental experts, however, determined the old bridge was structurally unsound, preventing workers from continuing the piecemeal takedown.

Officials warned that "extensive traffic delays" are expected in both directors on Interstates 87, 287 and surrounding roadways.

The New York State Thruway will close in both directions for about 45 minutes between Exit 9 and Exit 11 when the blast takes place.

The new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge replaced the Tappan Zee. The major thoroughfare spans the Hudson River between Tarrytown in Westchester County and Nyack in Rockland County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.