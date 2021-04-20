Tammy Bruce torches Maxine Waters for violent messaging to protesters: This is ‘fraud of the left’

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., crossed a line by interfering with protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota only to encourage more violence, Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce said in a new episode of "Get Tammy Bruce."

The Democrat on Saturday visited protesters gathered where the police shooting of Daunte Wright had taken place, telling them to "get more confrontational" regarding all acts of injustice including George Floyd. Waters later explained in a statement that her intentions were to offer herself as "Auntie Maxine" to show her support.

"Well, she’s not going to be in jail with them," Bruce said. "Maybe she’ll go to the funerals that may happen if there’s extreme violence. Is she going to rebuild the businesses that are Black-owned or owned by any Minnesotan?"

MAXINE WATERS URGES MINNESOTA PROTESTERS TO 'STAY ON THE STREET' IF CHAUVIN ACQUITTED IN FLOYD CASE

"This is the fraud of the left," she continued. "They encourage these individuals, usually young people, to go and do things that end up ruining their lives… If you start throwing things at the police and there are serious injuries, little Auntie Maxine is not going to be able to reverse those impacts."

Bruce explained that the repercussions of what Waters is pushing could stick with people for the rest of their lives such as an arrest or felony charge. Meanwhile, these individuals believe they’re receiving permission to wreak havoc from Democrats in Congress.

During the final day of the Derek Chauvin murder trial on Monday, Judge Peter Cahill addressed Waters’ remarks and said that he wished elected officials would stop referencing the case "especially in a manner that is disrespectful to the rule of law" so as to let the judicial process play out as intended.

A Minneapolis jury found Derek Chauvin guilty Tuesday of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.