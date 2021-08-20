Taliban going 'house to house,' 'hanging' people who worked with US: source

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Taliban going 'house to house' in Afghanistan 'hanging' people who worked with US: source

As the U.S. military and State Department rush to evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies from Kabul’s airport, Taliban checkpoints are cutting off many from freedom and safety – and reports on the ground indicate the militants are summarily executing people who helped U.S. forces over the years.

Ryan Rogers, a retired Marine sergeant, told Fox News Thursday that the interpreter he worked with during the bloody 2010 battle of Marjah in Helmand province is currently trapped in Kabul, prevented from reaching the airport as Taliban fighters seek out and murder former Afghan commandoes and interpreters.

"He told me yesterday they hung three [Afghan National Army] commanders that they had found," he said. "And that close to the place that he’s hiding, they’re going house-to-house and that they sent a transmission out saying they had plans for the people that operated with America."



The interpreter, who is not being identified due to concerns about his safety, was OK as of Thursday afternoon.

"I said, hey, did you see any of this stuff with your eyes? He said yes," Rogers said. "They're not showing this stuff because the people are cheering, but they're scared to death, and they're hanging these people. And he said they're going house to house and their priorities are Afghan National Army Special Forces, the police special forces and the interpreters."

The Biden administration on Thursday finally acknowledged reports that evacuees were having trouble reaching the international airport and Kabul, which is surrounded by Taliban checkpoints. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Meghan McCain says Biden is 'unfit to lead' amid Afghan turmoil: 'An international crisis of our own creation'

Former "View" co-host Meghan McCain continued blasting President Biden for his handling of the turbulent military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Her late father, Sen. John McCain, was known to be longtime friends with Biden, and her mother, Cindy, was a member of the Biden transition team's advisory board. Biden also nominated Cindy McCain for U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture this past June. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Texas House back in business as enough Democrats return to form quorum

The Texas state House formed a quorum Thursday, following a six-week long break in business after more than 50 Democrats fled to Washington, D.C. in an attempt to bar the passage of a controversial voting reform bill.

Texas legislators re-established a quorum after 99 lawmakers voted 99-0 to resume business in the state’s lower chamber. Another 49 lawmakers were reported as absent, first reported the Texas Tribune.

Republicans will now be able to pass a number of bills Democrats have contested after Democratic Rep. Leo Pacheco resigned Thursday – allowing the 100-member requirement needed to reach a quorum to drop to a 99-member threshold.

Pacheco was one of a handful of Democrats that did not travel to D.C. in protest during Gov. Greg Abbott’s first special session. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Sean Hannity, on his Fox News show "Hannity" Thursday, slammed President Biden’s handling and response to the chaos in Afghanistan as Americans, after 5 days, are "being held at the whim of the Taliban."

