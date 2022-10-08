Tacoma Mall shooting erupts in parking lot, suspects flee

Shots were exchanged by two groups of individuals outside a mall in Washington State on Saturday evening and the suspects are still at large.

"Just before 5:30 pm officers responded to shots fired in the parking lot of the Tacoma Mall," the Tacoma Police Department posted on Twitter Saturday. "Two groups of people are reported to have exchanged shots & fled in cars. No injuries found at this time."

Several users on social media reported that the mall had been locked down with others posting that employees of the mall had been evacuated.

The location of the suspects is currently unknown.

Tacoma Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.