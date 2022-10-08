Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Tacoma Mall shooting erupts in parking lot, suspects flee

Users on social media posted that the Tacoma Mall was on lockdown following the shooting

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Shots were exchanged by two groups of individuals outside a mall in Washington State on Saturday evening and the suspects are still at large.

"Just before 5:30 pm officers responded to shots fired in the parking lot of the Tacoma Mall," the Tacoma Police Department posted on Twitter Saturday. "Two groups of people are reported to have exchanged shots & fled in cars. No injuries found at this time."

LAWYER FOR BLACK MAN SERVING VIRTUAL LIFE SENTENCE ASSERTS RACIAL BIAS IN WASHINGTON COURT'S DECISION

Tacoma Mall 

Tacoma Mall  (Google Earth)

Several users on social media reported that the mall had been locked down with others posting that employees of the mall had been evacuated.

The location of the suspects is currently unknown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tacoma Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.