Symrise chemical plant fire in Georgia under investigation as authorities reveal 'chemical source'

The operator of a chemical plant in Georgia that suffered a series of explosions after bursting into flames told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that it is "collaborating closely" with local law enforcement to determine the cause of the massive blaze.

The raging inferno that erupted at the Symrise Chemical Plant in Colonel’s Island on Monday forced firefighters to deplete more than 1 million gallons of water stored in tanks on site before tanker trucks arrived, according to the Associated Press.

"A total of three explosions were emitted from the plant, the first on arrival and two more as the response team began to pull back from the site," the Glynn County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency said in a statement. "The chemical source of the fire is hydrogen peroxide pinene which is manufactured at the plant."

Symrise told Fox News Digital that "the fire occurred during the regular production hours for the manufacture of fragrance ingredients."

SYMRISE CHEMICAL PLANT IN GEORGIA ROCKED BY MULTIPLE EXPLOSIONS, FIRE: POLICE

"Symrise is collaborating closely with the local authorities and is helping them to determine the cause of the fire," it added.

One firefighter suffering from exhaustion was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Capt. Eric Prosswimmer told the AP.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Surrounding neighborhoods were forced to evacuate their homes during the duration of the fire.

"Crews will be finalizing the monitoring of tanks, shutdown of valves and extinguishing spot fires on the site," Glynn County authorities also said last night. "They will then go in and coat the area with a foam blanket. This will suppress the fumes from the plant and help cool any hot spots that may be left."