Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine
Published

SWAT raid on Maine teen's home thwarted potential violent attack, authorities say

The FBI was also investigating the 16-year-old suspect

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 16-year-old whose home was raided by a law enforcement tactical team is facing charges, and his arrest could have averted a possible attack in the community, the police chief said.

NEW HAMPSHIRE POLICE ARREST MAN, 25, FOR SCHOOL SHOOTING THREAT

Police Chief Dan Ahern said his agency was notified by a school resource officer at South Portland High School that a student had made threats to cause "serious harm" to individuals and groups and had access to guns. The FBI was also involved in the investigation, he said. Neighbors in the boy's quiet neighborhood were stunned Wednesday night by the arrival of the Southern Maine Regional SWAT Team with officers wearing tactical gear and armed with rifles.

A law enforcement tactical team raided a 16-year-old Mainer's home after being informed of the teen's alleged plans to cause "serious harm" to individuals in their community.

A law enforcement tactical team raided a 16-year-old Mainer's home after being informed of the teen's alleged plans to cause "serious harm" to individuals in their community.

The raid in which a number of rifles were seized "will stop any actions that he had planned," Ahern said.

SEATTLE-AREA MAN ARRESTED FOR OVER 20 'SWATTING' CALLS IN US, CANADA

The teenager could face charges including arson, criminal mischief and theft, but details about specific charges and threats were not released because of his age.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His father was arrested for interfering with the arrest, police said.