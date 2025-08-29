Suzanne’s brother calls Barry Morphew ‘soulless predator’ with 'no redemption' as judge weighs bail request

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Suzanne Morphew's brother had harsh words for her husband, Barry, as his defense team plans to fight for a reduced bail amount.

Barry Morphew was re-indicted by a grand jury in Colorado on a murder charge in June, following a failed prosecution in 2021. Barry Morphew allegedly killed his wife, 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew, who vanished on Mother's Day in 2020. At the time, the Morphews lived near Salida, Colorado, where Suzanne Morphew was last seen alive.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time, where defense lawyers have previously said they'll address the issue of bail. Barry Morphew is being held at the Alamosa County Jail on a $3 million cash bond. He faces charges of first-degree murder after deliberation.

On June 20, Barry Morphew was arrested near Phoenix, Arizona, by officers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Public records indicate he was living inside a trailer park in Cave Creek, Arizona.

In a victim impact statement submitted on Tuesday, Suzanne Morphew's brother, David Moorman, said under "no circumstances" should an interim release of Barry Morphew be granted.

"The interim release of Barry Morphew should under no circumstances be granted. I am sure the grand jurors who indicted him would agree," Moorman said. "He is a flight risk and serial psychopathic controller of all in the realm of his influence. He needs to remain imprisoned through the entire legal proceedings till a verdict is read."

Moorman also said he thinks Barry Morphew's punishment, if convicted, should be "death by hanging," but is requesting life in prison with "no chance" of parole.

"Barry Morphew is a soulless, sadistic, amoral predator that has hunted or used those around him his entire life. There is no redemption here," Moorman said. "Anyone believing such are just foolish lambs awaiting his/her potential slaughter. He is born killer, nurtured by those who sanctioned my sister's death."

Moorman wrote that he sometimes lays awake "many nights pondering the last few minutes of my sister Suzanne's life."

"Once struck by the BAM ladened dart it is hard to imagine the terror she felt as she tried to escape," he wrote. "With every pounding heartbeat, the chemical quickened its pace into her system just like it had on so many deer her now psychopathic partner had shot. The screams, the tears, the pain were the outward expressions as her physical body began to separate from her spirit and soul."

Colin McCallin, a Colorado-based lawyer and former deputy district attorney for the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office in Colorado, told Fox News Digital he would be surprised if Barry Morphew's bail is reduced.

"Truthfully, I would be very, very surprised if bail was granted at this case. First of all, bail was set pretty thoughtfully and deliberately by the original judge who took the case on at $3 million. And there usually has to be a demonstrative, substantial change in Barry Morphew's circumstances for the judge to reconsider that initial ruling. I just don't think we have that here," McCallin said.

Though Suzanne Morphew went missing in 2020, agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation found her remains on Sept. 22, 2023. According to prosecutors, a 2024 autopsy report showed a deer tranquilizer called "BAM" was found in her bone marrow, which stands for the chemicals butorphanol, azaperone and medetomidine.

Prosecutors said Suzanne Morphew's remains were found "in and around a shallow clandestine grave" in Saguache County, Colorado, a "few hundred feet" off Highway 17.