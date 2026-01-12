New Jersey man fractures girl's skull by allegedly throwing rock through school bus window, arrest made

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey man suspected in a series of rock-throwing incidents seriously injured a young girl riding a school bus when she was struck with one, authorities said.

Hernando Garciamorales, 40, of Palisades Park, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the Jan. 7 motor vehicle incident on the northbound New Jersey Turnpike, the New Jersey State Police said.

The girl was injured, with a fracture to her skull.

"The girl will be OK. She did have surgery Thursday for a fractured skull, and she is recovering," Teaneck Mayor Mark J. Schwartz told The New York Post.

Garciamorales was arrested at a campsite in Old Croaker County Park in Bergen County and was being held in Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance.

He is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, resisting arrest by flight, and hindering.

The third-grade children were traveling back to Yeshivat Noam Jewish day school in Paramus after a class trip to the Liberty Science Center when a large rock smashed through the bus window, the school told Fox News Digital.

Authorities informed the school that Garciamorales confessed to that specific incident, as well as several additional rock-throwing incidents in the area, the school said. Law enforcement has stated there is no evidence that the incident was bias-related.

"We are deeply grateful for the swift, coordinated response and outstanding communication among all law enforcement agencies, elected officials, and community organizations involved," said Rabbi Chaim Hagler, Head of School at Yeshivat Noam. "Their collaboration underscores the importance of strong partnerships between schools, community leaders, and public safety officials. Our primary focus remains the safety of our children, and we are heartened to see justice being served so efficiently."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the state police.