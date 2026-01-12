Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime

New Jersey man fractures girl's skull by allegedly throwing rock through school bus window, arrest made

Hernando Garciamorales is charged with aggravated assault in connection with series of rock-throwing incidents on New Jersey Turnpike

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey man suspected in a series of rock-throwing incidents seriously injured a young girl riding a school bus when she was struck with one, authorities said. 

Hernando Garciamorales, 40, of Palisades Park, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the Jan. 7 motor vehicle incident on the northbound New Jersey Turnpike, the New Jersey State Police said. 

The girl was injured, with a fracture to her skull. 

MOTHER SAYS ALLEGED STALKER WHO KILLED HER DAUGHTER SHOULD BE TRIED AS AN ADULT

New Jersey school bus

A New Jersey girl was injured when someone threw a rock through the window of a school bus as she was with a class returning from a field trip, authorities said.  (New Jersey State Police)

"The girl will be OK. She did have surgery Thursday for a fractured skull, and she is recovering," Teaneck Mayor Mark J. Schwartz told The New York Post.

Garciamorales was arrested at a campsite in Old Croaker County Park in Bergen County and was being held in Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance.

He is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, resisting arrest by flight, and hindering. 

GRIEVING DAD TORCHES LAWMAKERS FOR 'SOFT' CRIME POLICIES THAT FREED REPEAT OFFENDER WHO MURDERED HIS DAUGHTER

School bus

An image of a school bus that was hit by a rock as it was returning a group of kids from a field trip in New Jersey.  (New Jersey State Police)

The third-grade children were traveling back to Yeshivat Noam Jewish day school in Paramus after a class trip to the Liberty Science Center when a large rock smashed through the bus window, the school told Fox News Digital. 

Authorities informed the school that Garciamorales confessed to that specific incident, as well as several additional rock-throwing incidents in the area, the school said. Law enforcement has stated there is no evidence that the incident was bias-related.

"We are deeply grateful for the swift, coordinated response and outstanding communication among all law enforcement agencies, elected officials, and community organizations involved," said Rabbi Chaim Hagler, Head of School at Yeshivat Noam. "Their collaboration underscores the importance of strong partnerships between schools, community leaders, and public safety officials. Our primary focus remains the safety of our children, and we are heartened to see justice being served so efficiently."

New Jersey Drive-Through Test Site Has 1,000 Cars Waiting

A New Jersey State Police vehicle. (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the state police.  

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue