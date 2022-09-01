Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

SUV with 5 teens crashes in Texas: 3 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition

Five 17-year-olds got into a crash in Texas leaving one in critical condition

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
An SUV with five Texas high schoolers crashed into a creek on Wednesday afternoon, leaving three students hospitalized and one in critical condition.

A Texas SUV crash left three teenagers hospitalized.

A Texas SUV crash left three teenagers hospitalized. (Carrolton Police Department)

Police said the car was traveling westbound when the driver lost control, causing the car to go airborne. The SUV ended up upside down in a creek near the road.

Three of the students sitting in the backseat were taken to the hospital, with one male student in critical condition. Carrollton Police say the two others are not believed to have life-threatening injures. The driver and front seat passenger were not injured.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

