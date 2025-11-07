Suspicious package sickens several at Joint Base Andrews, home to Air Force One

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Joint Base Andrews spokesperson says several people are ill after a suspicious package was opened at Joint Base Andrews at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday.

Base medical personnel responded immediately and treated multiple individuals who reported feeling sick, officials said. All patients were listed in stable condition and later released.

"As a precaution, the building and connecting building were evacuated, and a cordon was established around the area," the spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News. "Joint Base Andrews first responders were dispatched to the scene, determined there were no immediate threats, and normal operations have resumed. An investigation is currently ongoing."

Authorities have not disclosed what the package contained or what may have caused the symptoms. The base was temporarily locked down while emergency crews assessed the situation.

Several of the individuals were taken to Malcolm Grow Medical Center on the base for evaluation.

Joint Base Andrews is home to Air Force One and other aircraft that support the president, vice president and senior U.S. leaders.

Officials said the investigation remains active as they work to determine the source and nature of the package.