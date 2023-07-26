Suspected Long Island serial killer to be prosecuted by Suffolk County DA

Suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann will be prosecuted by Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney.

Heuermann is charged with six counts of murder: one count of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder for each of the three victims. The victims have been identified as Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello.

Tierney, who's the lead prosecutor in Heuermann's case, took office in January 2022 and began his career in 1992, according to a statement from his office.

"He intends to prosecute this case fully and bring justice to the victims of this alleged serial killer. In addition, the DA’s office will continue to work with our Task Force partners to develop new evidence and prepare the case for trial," the statement reads.

SUSPECTED LONG ISLAND SERIAL KILLER'S DUCK HUNTING COULD HAVE BEEN PERFECT COVER FOR HIDING BODIES

Heuermann pleaded not guilty to all charges during a court hearing earlier in July.

After the charges were filed, Heuermann's wife, Asa Ellerup, filed for a divorce.

REX HEUERMANN'S WIFE PICTURED FOR FIRST TIME AS SHE FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM GILGO BEACH SERIAL SLAYING SUSPECT

Authorities said 11 sets of human remains were found on a beach highway in Long Island between 2010 and 2011.

Investigators continue searching Heuermann's Long Island home for additional evidence.

WATCH: ‘GRIM TIDE’ ON FOX NATION

Heuermann is married and has two children, and was working as an architect in Manhattan while living on Long Island.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm an architect. I'm an architect consultant. I'm a troubleshooter. Born and raised on Long Island. Then working in Manhattan since 1987," Heuermann said in a February 2022 video interview with Bonjour Realty posted to YouTube. "When a job that should've been routine suddenly becomes not routine, I get the phone call."