New York
Published

Suspected Long Island serial killer to be prosecuted by Suffolk County DA

New York investigators continue to search Heuermann's Long Island property for evidence

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes , Michael Ruiz | Fox News
Suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann will be prosecuted by Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney.

Heuermann is charged with six counts of murder: one count of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder for each of the three victims. The victims have been identified as Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello.

Tierney, who's the lead prosecutor in Heuermann's case, took office in January 2022 and began his career in 1992, according to a statement from his office.

"He intends to prosecute this case fully and bring justice to the victims of this alleged serial killer. In addition, the DA’s office will continue to work with our Task Force partners to develop new evidence and prepare the case for trial," the statement reads.

Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann mugshot

Rex Heuermann, who owns a Las Vegas timeshare, was charged with murder in New York on Friday. Las Vegas police are looking to see if he is involved in any of their unsolved cases (Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Heuermann pleaded not guilty to all charges during a court hearing earlier in July.

After the charges were filed, Heuermann's wife, Asa Ellerup, filed for a divorce.

Heuermann handout reuters

Rex A. Heuermann, an architect in his late 50s who lived a 20-minute drive from Gilgo Beach in Massapequa Park, appears in what investigators decribe as "selfie" photographs taken from the fictitious Springfieldman9 AOL account, as part of a bail application by the Suffolk County District Attorney's office July 14, 2023.  ( Suffolk County Court/Handout via Reuters)

Authorities said 11 sets of human remains were found on a beach highway in Long Island between 2010 and 2011.

Investigators continue searching Heuermann's Long Island home for additional evidence.

Heuermann is married and has two children, and was working as an architect in Manhattan while living on Long Island.

The entrance to Gilgo Beach

The entrance to Gilgo Beach is seen on July 14, 2023 in Babylon, New York. A suspect in the Gilgo Beach killings was arrested in the unsolved case tied to at least 10 sets of human remains that were discovered since 2010 in suburban Long Island.  The suspect Rex Heuermann is expected to be arraigned after his arrest Thursday night. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

"I'm an architect. I'm an architect consultant. I'm a troubleshooter. Born and raised on Long Island. Then working in Manhattan since 1987," Heuermann said in a February 2022 video interview with Bonjour Realty posted to YouTube. "When a job that should've been routine suddenly becomes not routine, I get the phone call."

