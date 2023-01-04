Suspected homegrown terrorist Trevor Bickford to appear in court virtually on NYE slashing charges

Suspected homegrown terrorist Trevor Bickford will appear in court virtually on Wednesday to face charges for allegedly slashing two NYPD officers on New Year's Eve.

Bickford, a 19-year-old from Maine, is under investigation for alleged ties to Islamic extremism as well, with close family members having reported his behavior to police. Bickford faces two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted assault.

None of his current charges allege any terroristic motive as of Wednesday, despite the ongoing investigation.

A high-level police source told Fox News Digital that Bickford was being watched by the FBI's counterterrorism task force in the weeks leading up to Saturday's attack. The source also said Bickford recently converted to Islam and a tipster claimed he had expressed interest in going to Afghanistan.

MULTIPLE NYPD OFFICERS STABBED WITH MACHETE NEAR TIMES SQUARE

Bickford's mother also reportedly alerted the FBI to her son's extremism in the weeks leading up to the attack.

Bickford's alleged attack took place just outside of Times Square. Police say he first struck a rookie cop identified only as "Paul," slashing Paul in the head before allegedly causing minor injuries to another officer before being shot in the shoulder.

MULTIPLE NYPD OFFICERS STABBED WITH MACHETE NEAR TIMES SQUARE

NYC Mayor Eric Adams praised the officers' response in a press conference Sunday morning, saying that the two who were attacked were in stable condition and expected to recover.

"And as we do a preliminary review of the bodycam video, we see how well these officers executed the plan that was put in place by the New York City Police Department in ensuring we protect those who came here to bring in a new year," he told reporters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI's New York field office did not respond to requests for comment regarding the terrorism investigation into Bickford.