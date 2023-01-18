Suspected hitman stood over California mom holding baby, killed both at home linked to drugs and guns

Authorities released more details about the six people gunned down at a California home linked to drugs and guns, as well as the nature in which they were killed.

A shooter stood over a 16-year-old mother clutching her 10-month-old baby and pumped bullets into their heads in a brazen attack early Monday morning.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the teenager was fleeing the violence when the killers caught up to her outside the home in Goshen, a central California community of about 3,000 residents in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley, and shot the young mother and her child "assassination-style."

"None of this was by accident," Boudreaux said during a news conference Tuesday. "It was deliberate, intentional and horrific."

SIX DEAD, INCLUDING TEEN MOM AND INFANT, IN BELIEVED GANG-RELATED SHOOTING

The victims were identified during the press conference as Rosa Parraz, 72; Eladio Parraz Jr., 52; Jennifer Analla, 50; Marcos Parraz, 19; Elyssa Parraz, 16 and Nycholas Parraz, 10 months old.

"I can’t wrap my head around what kind of monster would do this," the baby's great-grandfather, Samuel Pina, told The Associated Press.

Three people survived and will be interviewed by authorities. They include a man who hid in the home as the killings happened.

"He was in such a state of fear that all he could do was hold the door, hoping he was not the next victim," Boudreaux said.

It was later determined the person who made the call to authorities was someone hiding at the property.

Authorities said they were searching for two suspects and offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.

"I know certain things that I am not able to release right now," he said. "They’re watching what’s happening today as well."

Boudreaux said there is a history of gang and drug activity at the home, but that not everyone who lives there was involved in gangs or drugs.

A narcotics warrant was served at the home the week prior, Boudreaux said. Eladio Parraz was arrested and bailed out four days later.

"This was a cartel-like execution. We are not eliminating the idea that the cartel was involved," Boudreaux said. "We do have cartel in Tulare County."

Editor's note: The name of the 16-year-old mother killed has been reported as Elyssa Parraz by authorities, and Alissa Parraz by family.

Fox News' Greg Wehner and The Associated Press contributed to this report.