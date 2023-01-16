Expand / Collapse search
Six dead, including teen mom and infant, in believed gang-related shooting

Narcotics search warrant served at the house a week ago

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Deputies in central California are investigating who killed six people, including a teenage mom and infant, following an early morning shooting.

Tulare County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home in the 6800 Block of Harvest Road in Goshen for multiple shots heard just after 3:30 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found two gunshot victims dead. After searching the home, they located four other shooting victims, KMPH-TV reported. At this time investigators believe there are at least two suspects. 

The local media outlet says one of the six victims was still alive upon deputies' arrival but died a short time later at the hospital.

TCSO deputies were called to a home in the 6800 Block of Harvest Road in Goshen for multiple shots heard just after 3:30 a.m. Jan. 16, 2023.

TCSO deputies were called to a home in the 6800 Block of Harvest Road in Goshen for multiple shots heard just after 3:30 a.m. Jan. 16, 2023. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office)

A 17-year-old mother and 6-month-old baby are among the dead, the local ABC station reports. Just a week ago, a search warrant was apparently conducted at the home for drugs.

Investigators do not believe the shootings were a random act, but rather have a gang connection. 

Tulare County Sheriff's Office deputies are working to figure out who killed six people in a home early Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. 

Tulare County Sheriff's Office deputies are working to figure out who killed six people in a home early Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.  (Fox News)

Goshen is a census-designated area in between Bakersfield and Fresno. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. TIpsters can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.