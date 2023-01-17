California murder of six, including teenage mother and infant, likely gang or cartel related: sheriff

The Tulare County Sheriff said on Tuesday that a shooting that left six people dead, including a teenage mom and infant, in central California on Monday morning appears to have been gang or cartel related.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a press conference on Tuesday to provide an update on the investigation into the shooting that happened just after 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

Deputies were called to a home on the 6800 Block of Harvest Road in Goshen, and when they arrived, they found two gunshot victims dead.

After searching the home, they located four other victims, KMPH-TV reported, and at the time investigators believed there were at least two suspects.

One of the six victims was still alive when deputies arrived but died a brief time later.

The victims were identified during the press conference as Rosa Parraz, 72; Eladio Parraz Jr., 52; Jennifer Analla, 50; Marcos Parraz, 19; Elyssa Parraz, 16 and Nycholas Parraz, 10-months-old.

A week prior to the shooting, a search warrant was conducted at the home for drugs, and according to Boudreaux, deputies found drugs, ammunition and weapons.

On Tuesday, Boudreaux said investigators working around the clock collected hundreds of pieces of evidence and he expects more to be discovered. He also asked businesses and residents nearby to check their surveillance video that was recorded between 3-5 a.m. on Monday morning, and if they find anything suspicious, to notify the sheriff’s office.

Boudreaux said the attack was targeted and the victims were shot in the head or other places the shooter knew would result in a quick death.

"This was not a random act of violence," he said.

The sheriff also said the cartels are in Tulare County and central California, as are gangs. He did not want to point to one cartel or another, but instead wanted people to be aware of their surroundings.

Goshen is a farming community with a population of around 3,000 people, and while Boudreaux admitted to seeing some egregious acts during his tenure with the department, the killing of a 6-month-old baby and the style executed with precision ranked up at the top.

"It’s shocking to the nation…it’s shocking we live in a community where this danger exists," he said.

The sheriff could not elaborate too much on the evidence his department, the FBI, and ATF have collected, but he said he is optimistic the suspect or suspects will be captured.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Boudreaux said there is additional money coming in, and it is likely the reward will go up.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.