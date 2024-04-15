Suspected gang shooting after Dallas party leaves woman dead, 8 injured

Gunfire outside a large house party in Dallas killed a 21-year-old woman and injured eight others early Sunday in what detectives believe was a gang-related shooting.

Officers initially responded to gunfire in the 4500 Collins Avenue at around 11:10 p.m. on Saturday and found that a large crowd from a party that had ended nearby had moved into the street, the Dallas Police Department said.

The gunfire had stopped by the time police arrived, and at that point in time, no one was struck. Some officers remained nearby to monitor the crowd.

Around 1:35 a.m., more shots were fired, this time striking nine people in the crowd, which numbered around 45 to 50 people at the time, police said.

Seven women and two men were rushed to local hospitals by paramedics and private vehicles. A 21-year-old woman, identified as Coriesha Bradford, died at a hospital, police said.

The other eight adult victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were expected to survive.

A preliminary investigation determined one person began shooting into the crowd before others fired their weapons.

Detectives believe that there was gang involvement in the shooting, though no further details were immediately provided.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said he has ordered an internal investigation to determine whether the department could have handed the initial call differently.

"While the preliminary investigation determined officers who responded did not observe criminal activity among the people in the area at the time, this event ultimately led to tragic consequences," Garcia said. "Our homicide detectives are currently working to determine who was involved in this incident, and how."

No arrests have been made so far, and no suspect descriptions were immediately available.