Chicago family gathering turns deadly after gunfire erupts; child killed, 7 others wounded

An investigation is underway in Chicago after a shooting at a family gathering Saturday evening left a 7-year-old dead and seven other adults and children injured.

Chicago Police Deputy Chief Don Jerome said officers responded to a shot spotter alert of 18 rounds fired in the 2000 block of 52nd Street, west of Damen Avenue, at about 9:30 p.m.

The alert pointed officers to an area in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to FOX 32 Chicago.

When officers got to the location, they found multiple people shot on the block, according to Jerome, who added that life-saving measures were immediately applied, including tourniquets and chest seals.

In total, eight people were shot, including three children and five adults, Jerome said.

A 7-year-old girl, who was shot in the head, was pronounced dead, while a 1-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy were both shot multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The adult victims range in age from 19 years old to 40 years old, and all were taken to area hospitals by the Chicago Fire Department. Their conditions were not immediately available.

There was a family gathering taking place during the time of the shooting and all eight victims were standing outside, Jerome said.

Chicago police said the shooting was "not a random act of violence" and it was "likely gang-related."

"Regardless of the motivation for this incident, three innocent children were struck tonight and one of them tragically succumbed to her wounds," Jerome said.

He also thanked Chicago FD for helping officers out "greatly" at the scene, which he described as "horrific" and "unacceptable."

There are no suspects in custody as of early Sunday morning, but witnesses told police they think there were two shooters and both were on foot.

Any tips on the shooting or the suspects can be called in to CPD's Area One detectives or made to the tipster's local police department.