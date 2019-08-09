Suspect steals gun during 'anonymous' masked orgy in Florida

A suspect stole a handgun during an "anonymous" masked orgy last month in central Florida, and sheriff's deputies have said they have no leads.

Around 20 guests participated in the orgy, which was at a private residence in Deltona, Fla., about 30 miles north of Orlando during the weekend of July 19, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

The theme was “anonymous sex” and participants were encouraged to use fake names, invite friends and “come and go as they pleased” during the weekend, according to the News-Journal. The party was also advertised on social media.

The 9-mm Glock was left on the nightstand of the master bedroom during the party and police said the gun’s owner wasn’t able to make any identifications.

“We’re probably not going to solve this one,” Volusia County Sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Smith said Thursday. “And DNA is not going to be an option.”

After the theft was reported, the homeowner was “apprehensive” about giving more details to detectives, but eventually told them about the party.

He said he probably only knew five or six of the guests, the News-Journal reported.