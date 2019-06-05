'Sex island' returns with 'secret' Las Vegas summer party

The controversial holiday where guests are offered three nights to “feel like a king” is back — with a new secret location for “Sex Island.”

It’s the X-rated vacation that promises guests three nights of “heaven on earth.” But the controversial itinerary of “Sex Island” has been labeled as “disgusting” and “sick.”

For $6,000, guests will be taken from a Las Vegas airport by private helicopter to a discreet location in the midst of Nevada’s desert.

While at the “island,” guests will be surrounded by 100 women at a property that is “alcohol and marijuana friendly.”

“The girls’ mission is to please you and make you feel like a king,” reads a statement on the website.

The founders of Sex Island have previously held events in the Caribbean and Venezuela, but this event will take place far away from any beaches.

Held from July 4 through June 7, the location of the excursion is based in the only state in America where prostitution is legally permitted, according to NewsHub.

The original location for the 2019 Sex Island was supposed to be off the coast of Cartagena, Colombia; however, local authorities successfully moved to ban it.

According to their website, there will be 50 tickets on sale for 50 guests, and “each ticket includes the company of 2 beautiful girls each day for an unlimited amount of sex during the 4-day trip.”

But if you’re hoping to take a break, founders say there’s plenty more to Sex Island than, well, sex. Horseback riding, casino tours and even a poker tournament are all part of the inclusions.

This story was originally published by News.com.au.