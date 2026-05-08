Suspect in preppy booze-fueled Connecticut party stabbing death asks court to drop charges: 'Double jeopardy'

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The attorney for a Connecticut man who was recently acquitted of first-degree murder charges stemming from a booze-fueled brawl between prep school students is making another move to ensure his client's freedom.

Last July, a jury found Raul Valle, now 19, not guilty of murder and intentional manslaughter in the May 14, 2022 stabbing death of James "Jimmy" McGrath. Valle was 16 at the time of the incident, and McGrath was 17.

The jury was deadlocked on lesser charges of reckless manslaughter in that trial, leading to a partial mistrial.

Valle attended St. Joseph High School in Trumbull, near Fairfield Prep, where McGrath was a junior and star lacrosse player. Prior to the stabbing that evening, both had been at a house party that involved underage drinking and a fight.

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After heading to another location to continue partying, tempers flared again and about 25 people engaged in another brawl on the front lawn of the second home, whose owners were present at the time, witnesses told police. It was during that fight that the stabbing death occurred.

Valle admitted to the stabbing, but said it was committed in self-defense and in defense of a friend.

The day after Valle's July 9, 2025, acquittal on the most serious charges, the state filed new reckless manslaughter and reckless assault charges.

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Now, Valle's attorney, Darnell Crosland, has filed a motion claiming that the reckless manslaughter and reckless assault charges constitute double jeopardy, which is unconstitutional, according to The Connecticut Post.

Crosland's motion says the only explanation for the initial jury's decision to acquit on the first-degree murder charge was that his client acted in self-defense.

"No other theory explains the acquittals," he wrote in the motion.

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"The jury has spoken," he continued. "The law is clear. The court must dismiss these charges with prejudice — immediately."

The Connecticut Post reported that in an interview after Valle's acquittal, the jury foreperson said self-defense was not discussed.

In their own filing, prosecutors disagreed with Crosland's reasoning, according to the report.

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They described self-defense as a "justification defense," not one that is central to the elements of the charges Valle still faces, and thus, cannot be used as an argument to have the current charges dismissed.

"The fact that the jury acquitted the defendant of murder, intentional manslaughter and intentional assaults, but could not reach a unanimous verdict as to the reckless charges, demonstrates only that the jury must have reached the conclusion that the defendant lacked the specific intent to either kill or to cause serious physical injury," the filing reportedly said.

McGrath's family was shocked by the results of the 2025 trial.

"I'm astonished at the results, but, you know, it's due process," a stoic Kevin McGrath said outside the state Superior Court in Milford, Connecticut, later describing his son as a "wonderful person."

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"He's entitled to it," said McGrath. "And at the end of the day, the jury made their verdict. I'm not sure if, you know, they were in the same courtroom as we all were together, but that's the verdict. And we'll live with it."

Fox News Digital reached out to Crosland for comment.