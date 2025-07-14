Preppy party murder suspect's lawyer says client's testimony key to acquittal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The attorney for the man who stood accused of murdering suburban Connecticut prep school lacrosse player James "Jimmy" McGrath in 2023 revealed the critical key to his client's acquittal.

Raul Valle, 20, took the stand in his own defense, which attorney Kevin Smith said was necessary for proving his client's innocence.

"He was going to have to take the stand in a self-defense case when you are telling folks you felt a certain way, and you were in such danger," Smith told WFSB. "I can think of few instances where there would be enough other evidence to put it on and say you had a self-defense claim."

"Nobody ever wants to have to take another life," Smith said. "Mr. Valle certainly never wanted to do that. I think the evidence is clear."

Smith noted that, like Valle, he was relieved that the trial had finished. He said that he lost 15 pounds during the ordeal. The trial lasted eight days, and was followed by two-and-a-half days of jury deliberation.

He told his client to keep a low profile after the acquittal.

"I’ve told him to avoid public places where he may be subjected to some behavior he doesn’t need, doesn’t need people harassing him, keeping a low profile, which he did during the trial," he stated.

On Wednesday, Valle was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of McGrath, which stemmed from a booze-fueled party in May 2022 where a brawl broke out between 25 students on the lawn of a suburban Connecticut home.

He was also cleared on charges of intentional manslaughter and intentional assault. The jury deadlocked on reckless manslaughter and reckless assault charges, and a partial mistrial was declared. Valle could be retried on those charges.

Valle was 16 at the time of the stabbing, and McGrath was 17.

Jury foreman Jim Stuhlman said ultimately, prosecutors didn not provide enough evidence to prove their case.

He said the jury spent very little time deliberating on whether Valle had acted in self-defense because the jury believed that the state had failed to prove that he intended to kill McGrath.

"There was so much inconsistencies and contradictions," he continued. "Not everyone will be happy with the conclusion, we weren’t happy we couldn’t find an agreement on the final counts, but we did everything we could have to get as far as we did."