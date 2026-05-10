Mom charged with child abuse after toddler found with tattoo in ‘deplorable’ home: cops

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Kentucky authorities arrested a woman accused of giving her 22-month-old child a tattoo.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Brook McDaniel, was taken into custody last Monday by Kentucky State Police (KSP), according to the Adair County Regional Jail.

During a home visit, investigators said they discovered the family living in "deplorable" conditions and found the toddler with a black dot tattoo on his arm, along with visible redness surrounding the area, local outlet LEX 18 reported, citing a uniform citation.

Witnesses told investigators that McDaniel allegedly tattooed the child while she was tattooing herself, the outlet added.

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According to the arrest documents, McDaniel was detained in Monticello after officials reportedly received a child abuse complaint.

Troopers said the suspect admitted to the allegations when confronted, according to Lex 18.

McDaniel told the authorities that while she was tattooing her own leg, the child allegedly "walked up to her and stuck his arm in the way of her tattoo gun," the citation stated.

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As a result, troopers reportedly discovered a "black dot tattoo on his right forearm with redness around the area."

Several witnesses also described the marking as a "party dot" — a term commonly used to describe a single small dot — and claimed the toddler had "wanted the tattoo," the outlet reported.

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Police reportedly contacted the Department for Community-Based Services due to the "deplorable" conditions investigators said they found inside the home.

McDaniel was arrested and transported to the Adair County Regional Jail. She is charged with fourth-degree assault – child abuse.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kentucky State Police for more information.