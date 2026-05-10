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Kentucky

Mom charged with child abuse after toddler found with tattoo in ‘deplorable’ home: cops

Brook McDaniel was taken into custody in Monticello after officials received a child abuse complaint about her toddler

By Bonny Chu Fox News
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Kentucky authorities arrested a woman accused of giving her 22-month-old child a tattoo.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Brook McDaniel, was taken into custody last Monday by Kentucky State Police (KSP), according to the Adair County Regional Jail.

During a home visit, investigators said they discovered the family living in "deplorable" conditions and found the toddler with a black dot tattoo on his arm, along with visible redness surrounding the area, local outlet LEX 18 reported, citing a uniform citation.

Witnesses told investigators that McDaniel allegedly tattooed the child while she was tattooing herself, the outlet added.

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mugshot of woman

Brook McDaniel was taken into custody on May 4, 2026, after allegedly giving her son a tattoo. (Adair County Regional Jail)

According to the arrest documents, McDaniel was detained in Monticello after officials reportedly received a child abuse complaint.

Troopers said the suspect admitted to the allegations when confronted, according to Lex 18.

McDaniel told the authorities that while she was tattooing her own leg, the child allegedly "walked up to her and stuck his arm in the way of her tattoo gun," the citation stated.

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A hand wearing a blue glove holds a tattoo machine

McDaniel told authorities she was tattooing her own leg when the child allegedly walked up and put his arm in the path of the tattoo gun, according to the citation. (Luis Marin/Eyepix Group/LightRocket)

As a result, troopers reportedly discovered a "black dot tattoo on his right forearm with redness around the area."

Several witnesses also described the marking as a "party dot" — a term commonly used to describe a single small dot — and claimed the toddler had "wanted the tattoo," the outlet reported.

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Three "party dot" tattoos are seen on a wrist

Several witnesses described the mark as a "party dot," a term often used for a single small dot. (iStock)

Police reportedly contacted the Department for Community-Based Services due to the "deplorable" conditions investigators said they found inside the home.

McDaniel was arrested and transported to the Adair County Regional Jail. She is charged with fourth-degree assault – child abuse.

Fox News Digital reached out to Kentucky State Police for more information.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
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