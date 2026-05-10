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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. President Trump rejects Iran proposal as 'totally unacceptable'

2. China’s undersea cable threat raises $10T fears as Trump-Xi talks loom

3. Tide of sewage spreads north into US waters as contamination concerns mount

MAJOR HEADLINES

DESERT SECRETS — Former cop shows how missing mom could vanish just yards from home. Continue reading …

'SENSELESS' VIOLENCE — Students' pre-prom gathering turns into deadly nightmare as bullets fly. Continue reading …

VIRUS VOYAGE — 17 Americans board repatriation flight after leaving hantavirus-hit cruise ship. Continue reading …

HIGHWAY EMPIRE — Beloved travel center chain is expanding its brand to six new states. Continue reading …

COME ON DOWN — ‘The Price Is Right’ contestant wins biggest single-game prize in show history. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

TABLES TURNED — Union-funded anti-Spencer Pratt ad sparks backlash as critics say it could help him. Continue reading …

LONE WOLF BENCH — Supreme Court’s junior justice goes on solo tear as Trump fights put her at odds with the bench. Continue reading …

'TRUTH IS COMING' — Sen. Rand Paul to continue 'COVID coverup' probe after Fauci's statute of limitations expires Monday. Continue reading …

TAPES ON HOLD — Biden seeks to block DOJ release of 2017 audio, court filing says. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

'YOU LOST THAT FIGHT' — CBS host gives Dem rep brutal reality check on DHS shutdown. Continue reading …

EAT THE RICH — Maine Democrat Graham Platner claims 'tax-the-rich' policies aren't 'trying' hard enough. Continue reading …

HISTORY LESSON — AOC triples down, claims American Revolution was against 'the billionaires of their time.' Continue reading …

HOUSE DIVIDED — Fetterman says Democrats have become ‘anti-men,’ warns of young male voter exodus. Continue reading …

OPINION

OMRI RAITER — Iran’s cyberwar targets ordinary Americans. We need to dismantle the hacker network. Continue reading …

TED JENKIN — Six different ways that prove the wealthy pay a lot more than their ‘fair share.' Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

COGNITIVE CLEANSING — Simple body movement could help the brain ‘clean itself.’ Continue reading …

STEER CLEAR — Iconic 'secret' waterfall limits access as crowds push park to breaking point. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on party pours and Hollywood hurdles. Take the quiz here …

ROYAL OUTCAST — Former Prince Andrew ‘shaken’ by masked man threat, but more security would spark ‘public backlash.' Continue reading …

THE RACE TO TRACE — Hantavirus tracking takes dramatic new turn. See video ...

WATCH

MIKE WALTZ — Iran has showed its true colors amid ongoing conflict. See video …

REP. ANNA PAULINA LUNA — There's more to come after UFO files release. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as President Trump’s Beijing summit spotlights Iran, AI leadership, and the future of global trade. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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