Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Airlines

Footage shows moments before Frontier Airlines jet struck person on Denver airport runway

Twelve people were hurt and 5 hospitalized after the incident caused a brief engine fire Friday night

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
close
Frontier Airlines plane strikes person on Denver International Airport runway Video

Frontier Airlines plane strikes person on Denver International Airport runway

Thermal imaging shows an unidentified person scale a perimeter fence before walking directly into the Frontier airplane's path at Denver International Airport on Friday, May 8, 2026. (Credit: KDVR)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly released surveillance footage shows the harrowing moment a Frontier Airlines jet struck and killed an individual who was loitering on the runway at Denver International Airport late Friday night. 

Thermal imaging on the clip obtained by KDVR shows the unidentified person scale a perimeter fence before they walked directly into the airplane's path.

"The trespasser on the runway was then struck by Frontier Airlines Flight 4345 during takeoff at high speed. The pilot stopped takeoff procedures immediately," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote in a post on X.

The incident occurred around 11:19 p.m. as the plane was attempting take off and caused a brief engine fire that was subsequently extinguished by authorities, the airport said in an X post.

AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT CATCHES FIRE IN DENVER

Unidentified person climbing perimeter fence at Denver International Airport in thermal imaging

Thermal imaging shows an unidentified person scaling a perimeter fence before walking into the path of a Frontier airplane at Denver International Airport on May 8, 2026. (KDVR)

Radio traffic recordings obtained by KDVR reveal the chilling description from first responders in the aftermath of the collision. 

"Runway 17L is closed," a first responder reportedly said. "I do have limbs on the runway. I believe the aircraft struck an individual."

The individual was "at least partially consumed" by one of the plane's engines, ABC News reported.

DRIVER PLOWS THROUGH AIRPORT GATE ONTO AIRFIELD, SNEAKS ONTO PLANES BEFORE POLICE TAKEDOWN, BODYCAM SHOWS

Unidentified person climbing perimeter fence at Denver International Airport in thermal imaging

Thermal imaging shows an unidentified person scaling a perimeter fence and walking into the path of a Frontier airplane at Denver International Airport on May 8, 2026. (KDVR)

Officials said 12 people were hurt and five were transported to a local hospital with injuries from the crash. Authorities have not yet revealed the identity of the individual struck by the aircraft. 

"As far as security protocols, our security teams and Denver Police regularly patrol the perimeter of the airport. The person scaled the barbed-wire fence and was hit within two minutes," a Denver Airport spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

Denver International Airport later posted an update to X adding it "has examined the fenceline and found it to be intact."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A Frontier Airlines flight taxis at Denver International Airport with the Colorado Rocky Mountains in the background

A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 neo plane, owned by the Bank of Utah Trustee, taxis to a gate at Denver International Airport (DEN) on March 23, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Al Drago/Getty Images)

"We are extremely saddened by this incident and express our sympathies to those involved," the statement concluded. 

The incident is under investigation by the NTSB, FAA and Frontier Airlines. 

Fox News Digital's Jesse Watson and Robert McGreevy contributed to this report.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue