Pennsylvania man accused of fatal arson after woman allegedly rejected his advances

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A Pennsylvania man is accused of setting a home on fire after police said he became upset when a woman at the residence rejected him, killing an Army veteran and seriously injuring two others.

Robert Shane Zimmerman, 40, was arrested after allegedly starting a fire at a home in Lewistown around 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, the Lewistown Police Department wrote on Facebook.

When officers arrived at the scene, several residents said the fire was intentionally set and that people were trapped inside the home, which was rented out to several subletters.

A man suffered significant facial injuries after jumping from the second floor of the home and was flown to a burn trauma center with internal burns to his throat. He informed authorities that his girlfriend was still inside.

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A woman also sustained serious injuries after passing out from smoke inhalation and falling onto a concrete sidewalk below, according to police. She was also transported to a trauma center for treatment.

Another victim, identified as Brandy Phillippe, 44, was found dead inside the home after authorities said she appeared to have attempted to escape but became trapped in the residence, according to the Mifflin County Coroner’s Office.

Multiple witnesses reported Zimmerman was at the home to profess his love for a woman living in the attic, police said. The fire was later confirmed to be arson by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.

"It was reported that Zimmerman became upset when he was rejected by the female and he began setting several items on fire on the first floor of the residence," police said, adding that the woman was later taken into custody for a prothonotary warrant issued in February.

During the investigation, witnesses reported hearing Zimmerman admit to starting the fire. They also said they saw him standing in a nearby alley watching the residence burn.

Surveillance images appeared to corroborate the witnesses’ statements, police said.

Zimmerman was later taken into custody at his home on an outstanding warrant, as well as for questioning related to the house fire, with police saying he smelled like ash and smoke.

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After being taken into custody, Zimmerman said he had just ingested fentanyl and displayed signs of an opioid overdose. He was transported to a hospital for evaluation. Several hours later, medical staff cleared him, and he was transported to the police department for questioning in connection with the fire.

During questioning, Zimmerman made "several incriminating statements," police said.

Zimmerman claimed he could not recall any details from the exact time the fire began, but he was able to make several statements about events immediately before and after the fire started, according to police.

When he was informed someone in the residence had died as a result of the fire, police said Zimmerman had a "strong emotional response."

Zimmerman is being held at the Mifflin County Correctional Facility on multiple charges, including arson, police told the Lewistown Sentinel.

Fox News Digital has reached out to police for additional information.

It was not immediately clear whether Zimmerman had legal representation.

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Phillippe's death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

According to her obituary, Phillippe was a "woman of many talents" who had a background in culinary arts and attended flight attendant school.

"She was a proud Army veteran who specialized in Patriot missiles during her service. Later in life, she achieved her CDL and worked as a professional truck driver," the obituary reads.

"She had a passion for cats and loved many over the years," it continued.