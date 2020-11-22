Suspect in deadly Sonic Drive-in shooting ID'd

The suspect nabbed in connection to a shooting that killed two people and left two others wounded at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant had been previously arrested at the same location just days earlier.

Roberto Carlos Silva, of Omaha, was booked into Sarpy County jail early Sunday on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree arson in Saturday night's attack at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in Bellevue, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

NEBRASKA SHOOTING AT SONIC RESTAURANT LEAVES 2 DEAD, 2 WOUNDED; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY: POLICE

Bellevue police initially responded at 9:23 p.m. to reports of a possible bomb inside a U-Haul truck in the parking lot of the restaurant before the call was updated to a possible shooting, Lt. Andy Jashinske said in a news release.

Officers who arrived found the moving truck burning. Police have yet to address the cause of the fire.

Police also found four people with gunshot wounds. Two victims were rushed to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, while two other victims were determined to have died on the scene, police said. The identities of the victims were being withheld until their families were notified.

Video taken by local station KETV-TV at the scene shows crews battling the truck fire late Saturday.

The Omaha Police Department's bomb squad was at the scene early Sunday to check on a “device,” as a precaution to make sure the area was safe, Jashinske said.

The attack came days after Silva was arrested outside of the restaurant Wednesday night after allegedly using someone else's Sonic app account to buy a total of $57 worth of hamburgers and corn dogs in four separate purchases at that location, the World-Herald reported. Silva was released from jail on Thursday after posting 10% of his $1,500 bail.

Following the shooting, Silva was being held without bond Sunday before making his initial court appearance.

Bellevue lies about 10 miles south of Omaha along the Missouri River, which serves as the border between Nebraska and Iowa.

